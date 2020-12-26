Farhan Akhtar shares his 'Toofaan' look on Boxing Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Bollywood director-actor Farhan Akhtar marked Boxing Day by sharing his look from his upcoming sports drama Toofan.

The Rock On star took to Instagram and shared a candid picture from the sets of his upcoming film, in which he will be seen essaying the role of a boxer.

"When you have jabs and hooks on your mind 24/7, Boxing Day sounds like it deserves a Toofaani post .. Merry Christmas to you and here's to a smashing 2021," he wrote in the caption.



In the snap, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star is seen sporting a casual look, donning a blue vest and pair of denim pants, topping up with an intense look while striking a boxing pose.

All production work for the Farhan Akhtar starrer was stalled when the COVID-induced lockdown was imposed in the country in March.

The film which narrates the story of a boxer is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who is also directing the film. Toofaan also marks the second collaboration of Akhtar with Mehra after the super success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh. (ANI)

