Farhan Akhtar shares joyous wedding picture with Shibani Dandekar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Actor Farhan Akhtar, who recently tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar, took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of their wedding.

In the candid image, Farhan can be seen looking at his wife lovingly while she is all smiles.





Describing the particular moment, Farhan unleashed his 'shayar' side and penned a romantic note for Shibani.

"Tum hastee raho bas yuhin...main yuhin bas dekhta rahoon," he captioned the post.

Farhan's post has garnered several likes and comments. Shibani, too, reacted to the post. She thanked him for filling her life with love.

"Love you .. thank you for filling my life with love and laughter," she commented.

Farhan married Shibani at his family farmhouse in Khandala on February 19 this year. (ANI)

