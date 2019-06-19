Farhan Akhtar, Image courtesy: Instagram
Farhan Akhtar, Image courtesy: Instagram

Farhan Akhtar shares sneak peek from workout session for 'Toofan'

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:09 IST

New Delhi (India), June 19 (ANI): Seems like Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character in the upcoming film 'Toofan'.
After playing an athlete in the 2013 blockbuster 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the actor is gearing up for another power-packed role for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial where he will play a boxer.
Taking to his Instagram account, Farhan shared a video of himself prepping hard for his role in the upcoming sports-drama, which is a narrative of a boxer and his endearing love story.
The clip shows the 45-year-old actor sharpening and working on his boxing skills.
He captioned the post as, "It's never over till the trainer says it's over .. #ToofanInTheMaking."


The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor is quite active on the photo-sharing application and keeps sharing several posts about his preparation for the film that will definitely make his fans eager to watch him essay the role of a professional boxer on the big screen.
Akthar and Mehra had earlier collaborated for the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh, which won Farhan a number of awards for his portrayal of the athlete.
Reportedly, unlike 'Bhaaag Milkha Bhaag', the upcoming sports drama would not be a biopic but a fictional story.
Meanwhile, Farhan will also be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' for which he has reunited with his 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star Priyanka Chopra. The film also features 'Dangal' fame Zaira Wasim in a pivotal role.
On the personal front, Farhan is rumoured to be in a relationship with Shibani Dandekar and the two have been actively sharing pictures from their outings on their social media accounts. (ANI)

