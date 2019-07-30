New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is all set to join Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next directorial 'Toofan' starring Farhan Akhtar.

The 'Rock On' actor took to his Twitter handle where he quoted a media article announcing the news.

"Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward. Paresh Rawal" he tweeted.

Farhan who recently wrapped up filming 'The Sky Is Pink' is now leaving no stone unturned to prep up for his character in the upcoming film 'Toofan'.

The actor is quite active on the photo-sharing application and keeps sharing several posts about his preparation for the film making his fans even more eager to watch him essay the role of a professional boxer on the big screen.

On the personal front, Farhan is rumoured to be in a relationship with Shibani Dandekar and the two have been actively sharing pictures from their outings on their social media accounts. (ANI)