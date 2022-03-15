Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar open up about their Netflix project 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): With 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love', Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar's respective production banners Excel Media and Tiger Baby are making their foray on Netflix.

Created and directed by Rahul Nair, the show is a comedy-drama about an awkward 24-year old named Ray, navigating through life with the help of his 'inner voice'.





Excited about the project, Farhan said, "All of us at Excel have always perceived 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' to be a story with a lot of heart. One of the main reasons we welcomed this opportunity was because everyone who is associated with this project has shown tremendous dedication and enthusiasm."

He added, "Ray's life is an amalgamation of experiences we've all faced with people around us; it is a universal emotion. The story is also humorous in all the right ways, and we knew it would resonate with audiences everywhere."

According to Zoya, 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' is an honest, heartfelt, humorous bag of surprises.

"We were drawn to Ray as soon as we heard his story. Love is hard in every generation and the millennials do not have it any easier. There is and has always been a little bit of Ray in anyone who has had to navigate through their twenties. His confusion felt so close to home that we had no choice but to take this journey with him," she said.

Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee, and Dala among others are a part of the show, which will be out on March 18. (ANI)

