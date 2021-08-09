Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment clocks 20 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): August 9, 2021, is a special day for actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar as his production house Excel Entertainment completed 20 years today.

Marking the special occasion, Farhan took to Twitter and shared a montage of all the films, including 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Lakshya', 'Rock On', 'Gully Boy' and 'Toofaan', that have been produced by his production house.

For the unversed, not only Excel Entertainment clocked 20 years but his directorial 'Dil Chahta Hai' also completed 20 years since its release.

Alongside the clip, he penned a heartfelt note thanking everyone for their support.



"And to think all we wanted was to just make 'Dil Chahta Hai'. Thank you life for having other plans. Thank you to all actors, writers, directors, technicians, music directors, lyricists and every single person from all creative departments and production teams that walked alongside and sometimes carried me on this journey. None of it was possible without you. And none of it was possible without the love of you, the audiences. It's been your support that's given wings to our dreams. Thank you. All I can say now, 2 decades later, is that we're just getting started. Let's fly," he wrote.

Several members of the film industry congratulated Farhan on his two-decade-long journey in Indian cinema.

Actor Hrithik Roshan tweeted: "Excel-ent 20 years, you guys! Take a bow Clapping hands sign #20YearsOfExcel."

"Congrats @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sidon your incredible journey together. Wish you guys all the best for completing #20YearsOfExcel. Hope you keep excelling in everything you do & always have as much fun working as we did in Dil Chahta Hai," Priety Zinta wrote.

Farhan founded Excel Entertainment with his childhood friend Ritesh Sidhwani. (ANI)

