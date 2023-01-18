Farhan Akhtar's musical band completes a decade on stage, actor promises to "roll on into next ten"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Actor-singer Farhan Akhtar's musical band 'Farhan live' completed a decade recently.

To mark this occasion, Farhan took to Instagram on Wednesday to post pictures with the caption, "Yesterday marked 10 years of @farhanliveofficial. Entertaining you and taking the message of @therealmard across the country and world, has been deeply rewarding for us. Thank you to all co-artists, musicians, engineers, backline crew and management who have been part of this decade-long journey and thank you to all the incredible audiences who've made each performance memorable. See you on stage as we roll into the next ten."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)



Farhan posted a recent picture along with an old one in his post.

As soon as Farhan posted the pics, fans and friends from the industry rushed to the comment section.

Sussanne Khan, a dear friend of Farhan wrote, "congratulations Far. big big achievement."



Farhan's sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar expressed her joy through red heart emojis.



Apart from the music, Farhan also raised the topic of @therealmard, through which he spreads the message of gender sensitivity and gender inclusivity.

On the work front, Farhan announced an ambitious project "Jee Le Zaara'' in 2021, where Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif will share the screen space together for the first time. Farhan announced this directorial venture to mark the two decades of his coming-of-age movie 'Dil Chahta Hai.'

Farhan was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofaan', where he played the lead role. He had made his Hollywood debut with the Disney Hotstar series 'Ms. Marvel' last year. (ANI)