Katrina Kaif and Shahid Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Fashion face-off: Katrina Kaif or Shahid Kapoor, who wore the pantsuit better?

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 23:04 IST

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif just rocked a similar black and white pantsuit and Shahid had a funny take on it.
With the world of fashion becoming more and more inclusive and experimental with each passing day, the line which defines gender-specific trends has blurred. And the latest fashion faceoff between Shahid and Katrina proves it.
Earlier today, Katrina posted a photo on Instagram in which she can be seen looking her usual fabulous self dressed in a white pantsuit with black stripes.
Hours after she posted the photo, Shahid too shared a picture of himself donning a strikingly similar outfit.
In the caption, taking a jibe at the two outfits, the 'Kabir Singh' actor thanked Katrina for lending clothes to him.
"Thanks for the outfit Katrina Kaif," he wrote.
With the world becoming a smaller place with each passing day, outfits get repeated from time to time. While it is nothing new for two B-Town leading ladies or leading men to stumble upon similar clothes, it's definitely rare to see a female and a male actor donning a similar outfit. (ANI)

