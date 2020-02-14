Fatima Sana Shaikh shares first look from next film

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): 'Dangal' girl Fatima Sana Shaikh on Friday shared the first look of her character from her upcoming film 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'.

The actor shared a picture of herself on her Instagram. The picture, shot in a kitchen, shows Shaikh wearing a red coloured saree, matching bangles and jewellery.

"Ye Marathi Mulgi padegi sab pe bhari! #FirstLook from #SurajPeMangalBhari! Happy #ValentinesDay, you all!" the actor captioned the picture.

The 'Dangal' star will be seen opposite Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in the film directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Zee Studios.

The film will make its way to the theatres later this year. (ANI)