Fatima Sana Shaikh spreads awareness about epilepsy disorder; check out her Insta post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Fatima Sana Shaikh who is currently busy with the shoots of her upcoming films, shared an awareness post regarding Epilepsy on Thursday.

While marking the Epilepsy awareness challenge 2022, Fatima took to her Instagram and shared a mirror picture wearing a fuzzy trench coat along with a caption.

She urged people to share their stories of epilepsy, "Just wanted to post a photo to talk about epilepsy. Koi relevance nahi hai photo aur topic ka."

The 'Dangal' actor added, What Is Epilepsy? Epilepsy is a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living in the brain. You are often diagnosed with epilepsy if you have two or more unprovoked seizures. Epilepsy may occur as a result of a genetic disorder or a brain injury, but many people never know the cause."



Her note continued with more details.

5 FACTS ABOUT EPILEPSY THAT EVERYONE MUST KNOW.

1. 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy

2. There are four main types of epilepsy (focal onset, generalized onset, combination, and unknown)

3. Estimates are around 1/3 of people living with epilepsy have drug-resistant (aka refractory or intractable) epilepsy

4. Anything someone can do when aware, could be done during a seizure with impaired awareness (walking, talking, eating)

5. Almost anything can be a seizure trigger for someone

She urged people to share their stories, "EPILEPSY AWARENESS CHALLENGE 2022. Feel free to share your story of epilepsy here."

As soon as the picture and note were posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra reacted with heart and clapping hands emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima will be seen in 'Dhak Dhak'. Directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, and co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari. She also has 'Sam Bahadur' in which she will be seen with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.(ANI)



