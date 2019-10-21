Favour or against, but vote: B-town celebs urge fans to cast vote

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Veteran actor Raza Murad, Anil Kapoor, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, Vivek Oberoi, among others too stepped out to participate in the "celebration of democracy" by casting vote here on Monday.

Murad strongly reflected on the choice of NOTA saying, "I'm not in the favour of NOTA. Either vote in favour, or against, but do exercise your right to vote!"

As the voting for 288 assembly constituencies in underway in the state, Raza commented on the lower voter turnout saying, "This is a paradox that people have time to attend parties, disco."

Using their star power, celebrities continued to urge their followers to exercise their right to vote and chose the deserving candidate.

Kapoor who was also seen casting his vote at his designated polling booth, said "I think all elections are very very important and the feedback that I've got is that it's been quite slow but soon it'll pick up."

Urmila shared a still on Twitter and wrote, "Voting is not just our right but our duty..Celebration of our Democracy. Please get out n VOTE."



Meanwhile, actor Vivek Oberoi was seen flaunting his inked index finger with father Suresh in an image posted on the micro-blogging site.

"My family and I just voted, have you?" he tweeted.

Adding that voting isn't merely "our right but our responsibility," the actor added, "Let's not take this right and privilege for granted. Urge you all to please go out & vote if you haven't already."



Actor Hritik Roshan and veteran actor-turned-politician Hema Malini were also spotted casting vote.

Elections began on 288 constituencies of Maharashtra at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. Counting of votes will be held on October 24.

In Mumbai, 9,894 polling stations have been set up at 1,537 locations. 36 out of 288 seats come in the city of Mumbai where 334 candidates are in the fray. The city has 97.72 lakh registered voters. (ANI)

