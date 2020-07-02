New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday lauded Bollywood star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh after they took a pledge to donate their organs as the country observes Doctor's Day.
The Union Minister took to Twitter to share a video of the actors where they are seen taking the pledge to donate their organs and encouraging others to do so.
"It feels so good when I see young actors like dynamic @Riteishd & beautiful @geneliad endorsing #organdonation," tweeted Harsh Vardhan.
"I'm sure their involvement will reap rich dividends in sensitising the public towards this noble cause. @IMAIndiaOrg @FOGSIHQ @MoHFW_INDIA," his tweet further read.
The lawmaker earlier in the day lauded the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of India for launching a mass campaign to spread awareness of organ donation. (ANI)
Feels good when I see actors like Riteish, Genelia endorsing organ donation: Harsh Vardhan
ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:01 IST
