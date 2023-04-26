Feroz Khan death anniversary: Revisiting the actor's best performances

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Feroz Khan is considered one of the most iconic actors in the Indian film industry. He was a man who wore many hats. Apart from being a fantastic actor, he was also a director, producer and editor.

Born Zulfiqar Ali Shah Khan on September 25, 1939, to an Afghan father and Iranian mother, he wanted to be an actor since childhood.

Khan enjoyed a massive fan following for his charming looks. During his 45-year career span, the former heartthrob appeared in over 60 films. He died on April 27, 2009, at the age of 69, at his home in Bengaluru, following a long battle against lung cancer.

Ahead of the actor's 14th death anniversary, let's have a look at some of his best performances.

1. Dharmatma



Feroz Khan helmed and also starred in the thriller film 'Dharmatma' the film which was inspired by 'The Godfather'. It also starred Hema Malini, Danny Denzongpa, and Rekha in pivotal roles and received positive reviews from fans. The 1975 film was the first Hindi-language movie to be shot in Afghanistan.

2. Dayavan





Another Feroz Khan directorial in which he also starred along with legendary actor Vinod Khanna. The action crime film was an official Hindi remake of the 1987 Tamil film 'Nayakan'. Feroz received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film. Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit's romantic track 'Aaj Phir Tumpe Pyaar Aaya Hai' remains one of the key highlights of the film.

3. Qurbaani



Feroz Khan's first huge hit as an actor, producer, and director was the 1980 Hindi-Urdu gangster thriller 'Qurbani'. The action film also starred Zeenat Aman and Vinod Khanna in prominent roles.

4. Janbaaz



He followed up his triumph with 'Janbaaz' in 1986, which he also directed, edited, and produced. The film, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles received massive responses from the audiences.

5. Welcome



Who can forget Feroz Khan's iconic "Abhi hum Zindai Hain" dialogue from the comedy film 'Welcome'. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film also starred Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Khan's portrayal of the character of an international gangster called RDX was loved by fans. The film marked his last on-screen performance. (ANI)

