FIFA WC: You can't miss this hilarious post of Farah Khan for son Czar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan who watched the Argentina and France at Qatar with her son Czar Kunder. On Monday, she shared a post-match glimpse with a quirky caption.

Taking to Instagram, Farah dropped a picture along with a hilarious caption.

The picture featuring Czar in an Argentina jersey, massaging her feet as she sat on the bed. He was seen looking at her mom's feet, when she captured the moment.

She wrote, "Morning practice #worldcup khatam ho gaya beta.. now pay the dues.. #czarkunder #qatar."

Farah also took to Insta story and shared same picture with different caption.

The post read, "Czar paying for the great seats his mother got him#worldcup2022."

Several celebs attended the FIFA World Cup final including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan and others.

Several stars from the tinsel town took to social media to celebrate the crowning moment of Lionel Messi and his men.

On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail which saw the legendary striker's World Cup dreams turn into reality following a 4-2 win over France in penalties.

Messi, playing his final FIFA World Cup this year, was in top form throughout the entire tournament. Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all.

Argentina won its third World Cup, and its first since 1986. (ANI)