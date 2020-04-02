Film federations join hands to support daily wage earners in industry amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Three film federations of India including Producers Guild of India (PGI), Indian Film & Television Producers Council (IFTPC) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Thursday announced that they will be supporting daily wage workers in the industry amid COVID-19 lockdown.
"The Producers Guild of India (Guild) and Indian Film & Television Producers Council (IFTPC) announced that they would partner with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to provide financial assistance to daily wage workers in the industry who have been most impacted by the shutdown," read an official statement.
The three organisations have joined hands and have set up a relief fund for the daily wage workers that have been affected by the shutdown of the entertainment industry due to coronavirus outbreak.
"In a significant development, the FWICE has come forward to support this fundraising Initiative of Guild and IFTPC by offering to set up a transparent and efficient mechanism to disburse these funds to daily wage workers most impacted by the shutdown," read a statement.
The first tranche of the funds raised will be disbursed to the daily wage workers in the first week of April 2020.
Over 1800 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in India so far, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)
