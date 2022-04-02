Film fraternity extends heartfelt greetings on Gudi Padwa

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, several celebrities in the film industry extended heartfelt wishes to their fans and followers on social media.

Famous celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Urmila Matondkar and many others on Saturday extended wishes on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wished his fans and followers on the festival. He wrote, "Shubhkamnaye Sada"



Actor-turned-Politician Urmila Matondkar shared a throwback picture of herself dancing with ladies. She wrote, "#GudiPadwa #Marathi_Navvarsh #Marathi_Navarsh_Shubeghcha #Maharashtra".



Veteran actor Hema Malini sent good wishes to mark the new year of the Hindu calendar. "Wishing all friends a very Happy Gudi Padwa and a wonderful new year! This is also the day Ugadi is celebrated as the new year in the south. Happy Ugadi to all," she tweeted.



South actor, Jr NTR, who has been garnering immense appreciation for his performance in the recently-released movie 'RRR', wished his fans on Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. He wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi."





The 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor shared an-all smiles photographs dressed in a traditional 'Nauvari' saree and sent good wishes to her fans. She wrote in Marathi," Let's start the new year with new ideas, Happy Gudipadva!"



Tamannaah Bhatia and Madhur Bhandarkar recently marked Gudi Padwa celebrations on the sets of their upcoming movie 'Babli Bouncer'. Tamannaah dropped glimpses with Madhur and the team from the celebrations and captioned them by writing, "Thank you Madhur sir for always adding festivities to our workdays, Happy Gudi Padwa everyone."



On the other hand, Madhur also took to his Instagram handle and shared a video where Tamannaah, Madhur and the team extended heartfelt greetings to mark the festival.



Adorable couple in town, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also sent their good wishes on Gudi Padwa They took to their Instagram handles and shared several clicks where they can be seen wearing traditional outfits holding a gudi in their hands.



Gudi Padwa is celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa in the first month of Chaitra. As per Hindu mythology, Gudi Padwa is derived from the Gudi, which means flag or symbol of Lord Brahma and Padwa is the first phase of the moon. In the South, this festival is called Ugadi, believed to be the first day of the creation of the universe. (ANI)

