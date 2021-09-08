Film fraternity pays respects to Akshay Kumar's late mother

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Superstar Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday, two days after she was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Mumbai Hospital.

Akshay took to his Twitter handle, to share the sad news of his mother's demise, expressing his unbearable pain "at the very core" of his existence.

After hearing about Akshay's loss, several members of the film fraternity took to their social media handles to pay their respects to the actor's late mother.

Actor Parineeti Chopra tweeted, "Sorry to hear about aunty Akshay sir .. We are praying for her and the entire family @akshaykumar."



Actor Huma S Qureshi wrote on Twitter, " Sending you prayers and peace Sir. Om Shanti."



Ajay Devgn condoled his friend and fellow actor's loss by praying for his mother's soul.

"Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother's passing away. May Arunaji's soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you and your family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.





Actor Dia Mirza also mentioned Akshay's wife and author Twinkle Khanna while sending prayers and support.

"Deepest condolences @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar and family. Our prayers and love to you all in this difficult time," she wrote on Twitter.



Director Madhur Bhandarkar also expressed his condolences for Akshay and his family.

"My deepest condolences to you and your family @akshaykumar #OmShanti," he tweeted.



Actor Jacqueline Fernandez dropped broken heart and crying face emoticons in the comments section of Akshay's Instagram post.

Several other members of the film fraternity including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Pooja Bhatt, Nikhil Advani, Manish Malhotra, Urmila Matondkar, Shankar Mahadevan and more paid their condolences for Akshay's unbearable loss.

Akshay on Monday had returned to India from the UK after learning that his mother was admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. (ANI)

