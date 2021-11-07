Film fraternity pours in heartfelt birthday wishes for legendary actor Kamal Haasan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): As National Film Award-winning actor Kamal Haasan ringed in his 67th birthday on Sunday, actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranganathan Madhavan, Mohanlal, and others extended heartfelt wishes on social media to make the day even more special for him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a black and white throwback picture of the legendary actor and wrote, "Happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir."



Actor Ranganathan Madhavan also shared a picture with the iconic actor and wrote, "Wish a living Legend a very Happy birthday and many more years of inspirational performances. There is none like him and will never be. @ikamalhaasan wish you a fantastic year ahead sir, full of health wealth and happiness."



Padma Shri awardee- actor Mammootty also extended birthday wishes to Kamal on his Twitter handle. "Happy Birthday Dear @ikamalhaasan Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan," he tweeted alongside a throwback image of them.



Actor Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram story and shared a solo picture of the birthday boy. With the snap, she wrote, "Happy birthday Kamal Haasan sir! Wishing you happiness and great happiness always. You inspire us with your dedication, discipline and hardwork."



Padma Bhushan Awardee- actor Mohanlal also tweeted, "Happiest birthday wishes to you my dear @ikamalhaasan sir! May the Almighty bless you with utmost happiness and good health! Have a great year ahead!"





Other actors including Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal, Shankar, and Ali Fazal among other celebrities from the film industry also sent heartfelt birthday wishes to the legendary star.

Earlier, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also extended warm birthday wishes to veteran actor turned politician, on his Twitter handle.

Fondly called a 'universal hero', Kamal Haasan started his acting career when he was just six with the 1959 film Kalathur Kannama. He was awarded the prestigious President's Gold Medal for his role as an orphaned child in the film.

Apart from being an actor, he is a dancer, singer, director, producer, lyricist, and politician too, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali films.

The actor has bagged 4 National Film Awards and more than 15 Filmfare Awards throughout his acting career. His best works include films like: 'Hey Ram', 'Chachi 420', 'Moondram Pirai', Mani Ratnam's 'Nayakan' and more.

He has also been a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, the fourth and third highest civilian honours awarded by the Government of India respectively.

He formed the centrist party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a regional political party in Tamil Nadu. Kamal began his political journey from late President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam's residence and his memorial at Rameswaram.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kamal will be next seen in the much-anticipated action thriller film 'Vikram' written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.

The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in supporting roles.

The movie that marks Lokesh's first collaboration with Kamal Haasan is slated to hit the screens worldwide in April 2022. (ANI)

