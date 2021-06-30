Film industry mourns demise of director Raj Kaushal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): The sudden demise of actor Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal has shattered everyone.

From close friends and family to members of the film and TV industry, everyone has to taken to social media to pay their condolences.

Reacting to the devastating news, actor R Madhavan wrote, "I just don't know what to say. No words nor lines can express how devastating this news has been. One of the nicest guys with a heart of gold is now lighting up the heavens. Farewell my bro @rajkaushal."

"Our world just got very very small. Our heart goes out to Mandira and the kids. Being a brave strong women she will never show the in-comprehendible grief she is going thru. Our prayers are with you always," Madhavan added.

Couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who met Raj Kaushal and Mandira at their home for dinner on Sunday, too, expressed their grief.

"Looks like the universe chose us to be with you at your last supper my friend. It was a pleasure to have worked with you and also spent time in your lovely company. I would like to remember you as a man who helped everyone who needed you," Angad wrote on Instagram.

'Always there for your family and friends spreading your infectious smile. so long my friend... you left us with only happy memories," Angad added.

Neha shared a picture from her low-key dinner get-together with late Raj Kaushal and his family recently. In the image, we can see Mandira, Neha, Angad and actor Ashish Chowdhry happily posing for the camera with Raj Kaushal. Former cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge were also in the photograph.



"We took this picture to create more and more memories... can't believe you are nt with us anymore ... Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara. I'm shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj," Neha posted on Instagram.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is 'deeply saddened and shocked'.



"A friend, a film maker and a very positive man. Have some great memories of working with him and spending time with him few years back," Anupam tweeted.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal described Raj Kaushal as 'full of life'.

"Devastated by the news of #RajKaushal 's demise. Very unfair. He was so full of life and loved by all. May God give peace to his departed soul. And strength to @mandybedi and family," she tweeted.

Raj Kaushal had helmed projects like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo'.

Remembering working with him on 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi', singer-composer Vishal Dadlani penned an emotional note on his Instagram account.

"The first person to trust me with making music for a film, @rajkaushal created so many careers with his first movie, #PyaarMeinKabhiKabhi. Over and above that, he was a friend who always stood with his friends," Vishal grieved

"@mandirabedi, I don't know what to say or feel or think. Can't even imagine what you and the kids are going through. Just sending love and strength," he added.

Paying his condolences, singer Armaan Malik tweeted, "I'm deeply saddened by the demise of #RajKaushal sir. He was such a warm person. I remember bumping into him on the sets of my first music video shoot, and he was so encouraging and supportive. My heart is heavy..may his soul rest in peace."

Actor Sanjay Suri, who worked with Raj Kaushal in several projects, said that he is heartbroken.

"Shocked and heartbroken! My friend's gone too soon. Just dont know what to say ! We will miss him forever. His energy was magnetic, his enthusiasm for life was admirable and he was always a 'Yaaro Ka Yaar'. You will be missed brother...so many memories! #RajKaushal," he wrote on Twitter.

Raj Kaushal was 49 when he breathed his last on Wednesday morning. He is survived by his wife Mandira, son Vir and daughter Tara. According to reports, the filmmaker suffered a heart attack.

The last rites of Raj Kaushal were performed by Mandira in Mumbai. Actors Ashish Chowdhry, Ronit Roy, Dino Morea and other celebrities were present at the filmmaker's funeral. (ANI)

