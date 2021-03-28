Filmfare Awards 2021: 'Thappad' and 'Gulabo Sitabo' emerge as biggest winners, here's complete list

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The star-studded 66th Filmfare awards on Saturday saw Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad' recording the most wins with seven awards, followed by 'Gulabo Sitabo', winning six, both emerging as big winners of the evening.

The ceremony which took place at the Goregaon Filmcity, Mumbai concluded with late actor Irrfan Khan bagging the Best Actor (Male) award, for his moving performance in 'Angrezi Medium' and also with the Lifetime Achievement award. There was a sense of sadness as well as pride when the late actor's name was announced. The evergreen Amitabh Bachchan bagged the Best Actor (Critics) Award.

Alaya F took home the Best Debut (Female) award for her much-appreciated performance in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' while Taapsee Pannu and Tilottama Shome were honoured with the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Popular) and Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) respectively for their roles in 'Thappad' and 'Sir', both of which were finest movies Hindi cinema has seen in recent times.

Saif Ali Khan and Om Raut, his 'Tanhaji' director, were also among the big winners of the night with Saif taking home the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) and Om being commemorated with the Filmfare Award for Best Director.

Here is a complete list of the winners

Best Film

Thappad

Best Director

Om Raut (Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actor (Critics)

Amitabh Bachchan - (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Actress (Critics)

Tillotama Shome - (Is Love Enough? SIR)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Farrokh Jaffer (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debut Female

Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

The Award for Best Film (Fiction)

Arjun

Best Film (Critics)

Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Best Film (Non-Fiction)

Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary

Best Actor (Male)

Arnav Abdagire - Arjun

Best Actor (Female)

Purti Savardekar - The First Wedding

The Best Film (Popular Choice)

Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar - Devi



Best Story

Anubhav Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo (Thappad)

Best Music Album

Pritam Chakraborty (Ludo)

Best Lyrics

Gulzar - Chhappak (Chhappak)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Raghav Chaitanya- Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Asees Kaur- Malang (Malang)

Best Screenplay

Rohena Gera (Is Love Enough? SIR)

Best Dialogue

Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debut Director

Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best VFX

Prasad Sutar (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Sound Design

Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best Production Design

Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing

Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Costume Design

Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Choreography

Farah Khan -- Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)

Best Cinematography

Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Background Score

Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Irrfan Khan

Best Action

Ramazan Bulut, Rp Yadav - (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

All in all, though 2020 was a tough year for the film industry still they came together as one to ensure that the magic of cinema would not be extinguished amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic. The 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao, and Maniesh Paul. (ANI)

