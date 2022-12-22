Filmfare OTT Awards 2022: Abhishek Bachchan bags Best Actor award for 'Dasvi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday received the Best Actor, Web Original Film-Male award for his performance in the drama film 'Dasvi' at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022.

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the social comedy also starred Nimrit Kaur and Yami Gautam and received a positive response from the audience.

'Dasvi' also bagged the Best Film, Web Original award.



In the film, Abhishek portrayed the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an 'aathvi pass'chief minister who is put behind bars for his involvement in a scam.

Nimrat played Bimla Devi, Chaudhary's wife who takes over as chief minister while he is in jail.

Yami held her own and drew praise in the role of IPS officer Jyoti Deswal.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, 'Dasvi' was released on OTT platforms Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.

Meanwhile, Abhishek was recently seen in the psychological thriller web series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' Season 2, alongside Siyami Kher and Amit Sadh, which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

