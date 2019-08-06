Filming begins for Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty's film 'RX100'

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Filming of the Hindi adaption of Telegu film 'RX100' starring Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty who is making his debut, is set to begin on Tuesday.

The shooting will commence at a South Mumbai theatre.

The film will be directed by 'The Dirty Picture,' 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' fame directed Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.

As per media reports, Ahan had earlier started prepping for the role and is undergoing intense action training for his role in the film.

Tara was last seen in Punit Malhotra's 'Student of the Year 2', Post that, the actor will feature in 'Marjaavaan' alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh. (ANI)

