Filming wrapped up for Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham Singh'

New Delhi (India), Dec 27 (ANI): Filming of Shoojit Sircar's next 'Sardar Udham Singh' starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role was wrapped up on Friday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on his Twitter account.

The final schedule of the movie produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar was being filmed in Europe.



'Sardar Udham Singh' is the cinematic portrayal of the life of freedom fighter of the same name. Sardar Udham Singh is known for assassinating former lieutenant governor of Punjab, Michael O' Dwyer in 1940.

The assassination was intended to avenge the brutal Jallianwala Bagh massacre which took place in Amritsar on April 13, 1919.

Vicky Kaushal who was last seen as an army man in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' will be seen as Sardar Udham Singh in the film.

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film will hit the theatres on October 2 next year. (ANI)

