Filmmaker Aanand L Rai tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Thursday revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 'Raanjhanaa' film director took to Instagram to share a statement in this regard and also shared that he is asymptomatic.

"I have tested covid positive today. Just wanted to inform everyone that I don't feel any symptoms & I feel fine," he shared on Instagram.



Rai further shared that he has quarantined himself and also advised anyone who came in his contact to quarantine themselves.

"I'm quarantining as instructed by authorities. Anyone who has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols," he said.

"Thank you for your support and blessings," his statement further read.

This comes three days after Rai finished the schedule of his latest flick 'Atrangi Re', which he had been shooting with actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. (ANI)

