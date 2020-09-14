Filmmaker Mrigdeep Singh Lamba says script for 'Fukrey 3' is ready

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Director of the hit 'Fukrey' franchise, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba had announced that he has finished writing the script of the third instalment of the franchise.

Lamba took to Instagram to share a picture of three books with 'Fukrey' volume 1, Volume 2 and Volume 3 written on them.

"#fukrey #volume3 Taiyyar, Agaaz (Ready, beginning)," he wrote making it clear for the fans that the cast of the film will be returning for the third franchise.



Lead actors of the film Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma expressed their excitement by re-sharing the Instagram post on their profile.

The hit franchise 'Fukrey' casts actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment the first instalment of the film was released in 2013 emerging out as a blockbuster, which was followed by a sequel in 2017. (ANI)

