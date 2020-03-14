Filmmaker Rohit Shetty receives heartwarming birthday wishes

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): As Bollywood Director-Producer Rohit Shetty rings in his 47th birthday on Saturday, birthday wishes poured in for him from all corners.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter and blessed the director. He wrote, "Happy birthday wishes for our next-door neighbour, terrific, director, producer, popular filmmaker #RohitShetty. He is truly a self-made man starting from scratch to the very top today. His films are known to be very successful with the best of action, comedy & entertainment."



He continued to write, "May you continue to give us many more fun times / real films times in the future also. May you be blessed abundantly always. Lots of love to your family. Happy birthday."

Farah Khan took to Instagram and wished the birthday boy by sharing an adorable picture along with a caption that reads, Sometimes when u least expect it, & when u need it the most... the Universe sends you an angel Happy birthday to mine. @itsrohitshetty Love you[?]."



In the intriguing picture, the duo is seen hugging each other as they smile while posing for the click.

Ajay Devgn sent birthday greetings to the 'Simmba' director as he shared a picture along with Rohit where the twosome are seen posing for the picture. He captioned the post as, "Hi Rohit, here's wishing you a fabulous birthday and a fantastic year ahead."



Filmmaker Karan Johar also showered birthday wished to the 'Golmaal' director on Instagram and wrote: "To opening many doors of cinematic opportunities together! Happy birthday @itsrohitshetty! Massive love to you!!! Hugest hug!"



Neil Nitin Mukesh took to Instagram while he showered birthday wishes on Rohit Shetty. He wrote, "Happy birthday @itsrohitshetty Have a fab fab year ahead. Full of love blessings and Action."



