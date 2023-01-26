Filmmaker Subhash Ghai thanks Salman Khan for making his birthday special

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Veteran director Subhash Ghai was elated as Salman Khan gave him a pleasant surprise on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Ghai posted an adorable post on Wednesday and captioned it, "God bless u dear salman [?]@BeingSalmanKhan[?]. For giving a pleasant surprise by coming home to wish me happy birthday so affectionately n to greet every family member with so much pure love. Proud of u being such a good human being. Keep soaring. Stay blessed."

instagram.com/p/Cn0n_pfJVlQ/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn0n_pfJVlQ/



Ghai directed Salman in 'Yuvraaj' which tanked at the box office. But it doesn't seem to affect the relationship between Ghai and Salman. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Katrina Kaif and Boman Irani.

Ghai hosted a star-studded birthday bash on Monday. Apart from Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Shatrughan Sinha with his wife Poonam attended the event.

Subhash Ghai has directed and produced some iconic films in the 80s and 90s such as, 'Vishwanath', 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Vidhaata', 'Ram Lakhan', and 'Khalnayak' among others. (ANI)

