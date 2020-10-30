Filmmaker Vipul Shah recalls working with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn as 'London Dreams' clocks in 11 years

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): As filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'London Dreams' starring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn completed 11 years on Friday, Shah said that it was an amazing experience shooting with the two superstars for the first time.

Recalling working with the two iconic stars, the 'Namastey London,' filmmaker said shooting with the two was like a "picnic."

"To my surprise, the shoot was like a picnic. I don't think I have laughed so much on any set as I have laughed on the sets of London Dreams because Salman used to crack jokes all the time, and at the same time Ajay had this tremendous knack of pulling pranks out of nowhere," he said.



"The experience of working with these two superstars will always be special because they made me feel at home from day one, gave me my complete freedom, and worked with me on my vision on how I wanted to shoot the film and create it," he added.

Sharing his experience of working with megastar Salman Khan, Shah recollected the incident when Salman had lost two of his dogs while he was shooting for the film.

"One of the most unforgettable incidents that I remember shooting for London Dreams is that Salman (Khan) had unfortunately lost two of his dearest dogs - MySon and MyJaan. As per the schedule, we had two days of shooting sequences of musical concerts, one month apart from each other and both the time, Salman lost his dogs," the filmmaker said.

"In spite of losing the dogs, who were so dear to him, he continued to shoot and after pack up at 6 or 7 in the morning, he went from Karjat to Mumbai, picked up his dog, completed the funeral procedure at his farmhouse and reported back to the shoot at 4 pm in the evening and again continued shooting," he added.

Besides Khan and Devgn, 'London Dreams,' also featured Asin, Aditya Roy Kapur and Rannvijay Singh. (ANI)

