Filmmakers should explore our camaraderie again: Arjun Kapoor on reuniting with Anil Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his uncle and veteran actor Anil Kapoor were a riot in 'Mubarakan'. And now they are reuniting after four years!

Before you start speculating, it is for an ad that will see the two engaging in hilarious banter which will leave you in splits. The two are coming together to endorse a meat and sea-food company and it will see them engaging in a game of one-upmanship to cook the best meal.

Commenting on reuniting with his uncle, Arjun said, "We are uniting for the second time after our last success Mubarakan and we are hoping that our combo will become a talking point again! It is a hilarious tongue-in-cheek ad that will highlight the relationship that I share with my uncle, Anil Kapoor."



About their funny real-life camaraderie, Arjun added, "We are more friends in real life and we are constantly pulling each other's leg. This ad captures our real-life banter and that's what will make it relatable and extremely funny."

Arjun wants directors to sign them on for a film again! He said, "We are a tag team of entertainment, I hope people enjoy us again and filmmakers maybe should explore our bonding and camaraderie again because we can truly make people smile. You just have to throw us in one room say action and see the madness unfold."

On the work front, Arjun whose last release was 'Sardar ka Grandson', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, has 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

