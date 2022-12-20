Films that were part of 100+ crore club in 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): After the Covid-19 pandemic adversely affected the Indian cinema industry to its knees, it returned with a fury in 2022, with blockbuster films such as 'RRR,' 'K.G.F: Chapter 2', and 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva'. The hit-and-flop cycle continued, although films produced in 2022 smashed several long-standing box office records.

Check out the list of Indian films which were a part of the 100+ crore club this year.

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2



Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film was a horror comedy and starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles and was one of the biggest hits of the year 2022. The film collected Rs 260+ crores in one month.

2. Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva



The sci-fi action film was one of the most anticipated films of 2022 which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film collected Rs 225 crores gross worldwide in its opening week.

3. Drishyam 2



Actor Ajay Devgn's mystery thriller film 'Drishyam 2' is another blockbuster hit of the year 2022. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has minted Rs 298 crores so far and is successfully running in the theatres.

4. Gangubai Kathiawadi



Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama film which starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role gathered massive responses from the audience and collected approx. Rs 125 crores at the box office.

5. The Kashmir Files





Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri 'The Kashmir Files' was among the most successful films of 2022 and starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakroborty, and Darshan Kumaar in the lead role. 'The Kashmir Files' collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office.

6.RRR



Directed by SS Rajamouli the period Pan India film was one of the biggest hits of 2022 which starred actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles and according to Taran Adarsh, the film grossed Rs 1100 crores worldwide.

7. KGF 2



The Kannada blockbuster hit film was a massive hit, which starred south actor Yash, and Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles and minted Rs 1,200 crores worldwide (gross).

8. Vikram



South actors Kamal Hassan and Vijay Sethupathi's action thriller Pan India film and grossed approximately Rs 300 crores at the box office worldwide.

9. Kantara



Written and directed by Rishab Shetty 'Kantara' was another blockbuster hit Pan India film of 2022 which minted Rs 400 crores at the box office worldwide, as per Taran Adarsh.

10. Ponniyin Selvan 1



Director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus film starred south actors Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. The film was released in Hindi,

Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam and is currently streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

