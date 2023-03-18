"Finally meeting the legend!" Arjun Kapoor shares moments with former player and football manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor is an ardent football lover. If you follow his social media account, you have already known it. The actor is often seen playing football on Sundays with colleagues like Ranbir Kapoor, Sujit Sarkar, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Taking to his Instagram account, Boney Kapoor's son shared his fanboy moment as he met the former player and professional football manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink recently. In the first short video posted by Arjun, the actor is seen shaking hands with the manager. In the caption, Arjun wrote, "Finally meeting the legend! The reason why I started watching the sport @chelseafc." In the second frame, Arjun and Jimmy shared a good laugh.



Twinning in white, Jimmy posted a picture with Arjun on his Instagram account. He wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet you @arjunkapoor." Replying to Jimmy's post, Arjun wrote, "The pleasure was all mine...An honour to meet you..Hope u enjoy Mumbai & India ." Arjun did not seem to get over his euphoria. Sharing the frame in his Instagram story, Arjun wrote, "Small joys of life when ur profession allows u to meet the man behind u about a sport & a team."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. (ANI)