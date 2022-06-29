Find out Kartik Aaryan's favourite emoji

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has surpassed everyone's expectations and turned out to be a massive blockbuster at the box office. Riding high on the film's success, Kartik Aaryan continues to thank audiences for their turnout and positive remarks.

From time to time, Kartik interacts with his fans via social media sites. Now, the actor has taken to his Instagram to reveal his favourite emoticon!

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' had an OTT release on the content streaming platform Netflix on June 19 and ever since the film has been number one on its charts. Congratulating Kartik on the success, Netflix took to their Instagram handle to share a picture of him striking his signature 'calling' pose and wrote, "We are calling it the Bhool Bhulaiyaa emoji from now on!"



Kartik then re-shared the photo on his Instagram account and revealed that it is his favourite emoji. He wrote, "My Favourite emoji these days."



Earlier in the day, Kartik shared a video on Instagram, expressing gratitude to audiences as the film crossed the Rs 230 crores milestone worldwide. . He wrote, "Gratitude. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 still running at theatres near you and if far also, please go #6thWeek."



Next, Kartik will be seen in Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' opposite his 'Lukka Chuppi' co-star Kriti Sanon. The film is a Hindi remake Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu action-drama 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. The film is eyeing an early November release.



Apart from 'Shehzada', Kartik will be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. Kartik also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country. (ANI)