Find out who is Alia Bhatt's new friend

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt has found a new BFF in her life.

Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped pictures from her vanity. In the images, she can be seen flaunting her ethnic look by holding a "fan" in her hand.

"Meet my friend - my fan," Alia captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)



Alia looked ethereal in a white saree. She donned the saree for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, where she bagged the Best Actress award for her performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Alia also accepted the Best Actor trophy on her hubby Ranbir Kapoor's behalf as he gave the event a miss due to his busy schedule.

It was a proud moment for Neetu Kapoor as two awards came to her home. Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared the screenshot of recipients on her story.

Alia even posed with her trophy and shared it on her Instagram story.



2022 was a milestone year for Alia, both personally and professionally.

From making her Pan India debut with RRR to giving a smashing performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi to shooting her Hollywood debut and giving the biggest hit of 2022, her professional life was fulfilling. Personally, she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor and a few months later the duo became parents to daughter Raha. (ANI)