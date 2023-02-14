Find out who Rohit Shetty's first love is

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, took to social media to reveal his first love.

Taking to Instagram, Rohiit shared a video which he captioned, "My first love and one of the many crushes. Happy Valentine's Day."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cooa9fVqQ8E/

In the video, the 'Golmaal' director shared an action clip from the sets of his upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' with the song 'Titli' playing in the background.

Soon after he shared the post, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and laughing emoticons.



"Kbhi socha nhi tha valentine day bhi wish krenge or vo bhi is andaaj mai," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "The best valentine's wish ever."

A user wrote, "Sir titly bol kar car uda rahe ho," followed by multiple laughing emoticons.

"Indian Police Force' will be headlined by Sidharth Malhotra alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Rohit's fans know the director loves to flip cars in the air in his movies. This is the first time Rohit has collaborated with Sidharth.

After finishing the shoot of the series in January, Sidharth wrote on his social media handles, "It's a wrap! What a pleasure it was to work with @itsrohitshetty sir! Can't wait for you guys to witness an action-packed series like none before. He has an incredibly hard-working, honest and a warm team. Can say it was one of my best experiences being on the sets of #IndianPoliceForce. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for this wonderful journey. Really excited to bring you guys INDIAN POLICE FORCE soon."

Apart from this, Rohit will also be directing 'Singham Again' which will star Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. (ANI)

