Find out who was Kareena Kapoor's Yoga partner in her latest workout video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was joined by a cute little partner while doing her yoga routine recently.

Celebrity yoga trainer, Anushka Parwani recently took to her Instagram to share an adorable clip of the 'Tashan' actor, showing off her flexibility as she performed a difficult yoga pose.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmD0IvOo_9q/

"No caption needed @kareenakapoorkhan best way to start my week #YogaBaby #KareenaKapoorKhan #AnshukaYoga," Anushka's caption read.

The video featured the 'Heroine' actor dressed in bright pink gym wear, lunging to the ground with one leg forward and another stretched back.

However, in the middle of her yoga session, she was joined by little son Jehangir Ali Khan, who was seen crawling towards her while she was still in her yogic position. The two shared a goofy moment together as Kareena began doting the tiny tot who seated himself underneath her belly.

The adorable video was appropriately synched to the song 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King' from Disney's 'The Lion King'.



Fans and colleagues of the 'Jab We Met' actor reacted to the sweet moment by leaving heart emojis in the comment section.



"Jeh Jaaaaan !" Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi wrote.



Actor Zareen Khan reacted by writing, "Awww" with a heart emoji.

Parwani also shared the video on her Instagram stories.

"We had a special cub at class today," the yoga trainer wrote.

The 'Chameli' actor reshared the clip on her own Instagram stories, writing "Pure Love" on the top-right.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film (ANI)

