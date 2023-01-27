Find out why Ali Fazal is not a part of 'Fukrey 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Ali Fazal is not returning to the third part of the popular comedy franchise 'Fukrey'. Yes, you read it right.

On Friday, Ali issued a statement, confirming his exit from the franchise. He informed that he did not work in 'Fukrey 3' owing to a scheduling conflict with 'Mirzapur 3' season.

"So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar.sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. Once a fukra always a fukra so i am around. . . But I won't be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn't allow me to," Ali said.

He also hinted at his return to the franchise in future.

"I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys," Ali added.

Ali's statement comes a few days after the makers announced the release date of Fukrey 3. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7.

Sharing the update, producer Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and wrote, "Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September, 2023."

He also dropped a poster of the film featuring Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh.

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the first part of 'Fukrey' was released in 2013 and the sequel 'Fukrey Returns' came out in 2017. (ANI)