Find out why SRK said 'Have to work harder now'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): At a time when the whole country is going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan', there's someone who has outrightly rejected the movie. No, she is not from any 'boycott Bollywood' gang.

A little munchkin floored King Khan with her adorable reply.

A fan posted a video of the little one on Twitter. Asked whether she watched 'Pathaan', the little girl named Ahana replied, "Yes". Asked whether she liked it, the girl replied, "No", shaking her head.

Having re-shared the video on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Shah Rukh replied, "Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can't let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please....maybe she is the romantic type....kids u never know!"

twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1622135644691779584" rel="noopener" target="_blank">https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1622135644691779584



Soon after Shah Rukh posted the video, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. A die-hard fan replied, ".kal #Pathaan dekhi ghar aya uske baad Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham dekhi. Kya gazab dhaya hai Bhai! Aaj Karan-Arjun."

Another fan shared a video of his own child.

On Saturday, the actor conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter in which he responded to fans' tweets with honesty and his signature sarcasm.

After four years, Shah Rukh returned to the silver screen with 'Pathaan', which triggered a tsunami at the box office.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film has so far collected approximately Rs 700 crore gross, worldwide till date.

Shah Rukh has two more exciting projects in the pipeline. For the first time, he has teamed up with director Rajkumar Hirani opposite Tapsee Pannu in 'Dunki'. The film also features Vicky Kaushal.

Shah Rukh will also star in the south director Atlee's 'Jawan'. (ANI)

