"Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved": Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas on their 4th wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra, on Thursday, sent warm wishes to her husband Nick Jonas with a sweet message on the occasion of their 4th wedding anniversary.

The 'Mary Kom' took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback picture from her wedding ceremony where she can be seen dancing with her 'Babe' Nick.

In the picture, Priyanka wore a red gown with a plunging neckline and red-white bangles. On the other hand, Nick sported a grey suit.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved. Happy anniversary babe."

As soon as she shared the post, Bollywood celebrities showered love and blessings on the couple in the comment sections.

Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Anniversary", while Bipasha Basu commented, "Yasss, Happy anniversary."

Nick also took to his Instagram handle and shared snaps with his "Love" Priyanka.

"And just like that it's been 4 years. happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra," he captioned the post.

Priyanka and singer Nick tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. (ANI)