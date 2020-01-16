First look of all-women short film 'Devi' released

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Makers of 'Devi' released the first look of the all-women short-film on Thursday.

The movie has an ensemble star cast featuring Kajol, Shruti Hassan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama.

While talking about the project, Kajol said, "I couldn't have chosen a better subject than Devi for my first short film. It's a poignant film, one that needs to be shared with the world, especially today."

Talking about the character she is playing in the film, the actor said, " My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me in many ways, but uncannily we share a lot too. In today's times when gender discrimination, abuse, and violence is being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant and I am glad to have got the opportunity to participate."

'Devi' is Kajol and Shruti's first short film ever and the movie was shot in just two days.

Shruti Hassan also shared her views on choosing to work for the short film, "I loved the concept of the film when I heard it. We often talk about sisterhood and how women need to stand with each other. Devi highlights that aspect in such a lovely way, with such a powerful message. It's disturbingly poignant and that's why I knew I had to be part of it, and I couldn't have found a more perfect film to make my debut on the digital platform."

Neha Dhupia, who is also a part of the project, stated, "The part that stayed with me the most was most definitely the amazing women who worked on the project, and without revealing much I'd have to say the ending. Devi really is a film and a subject that stayed with me for days even after we wrapped the shoot on it."

According to Neena Kulkarni, "The script is moving and layered. I chose to be a part of it because it makes a strong comment on one of the most horrific crimes committed against women till date."

Shedding light on the film, theatre artist and TV actor Mukta Barve said, "All the women in this story have suffered violence, irrespective of their social class, regardless of their ages. By shining a light on it, the film says that violence cannot be accepted as a norm. It has to stop. I am especially glad that Niranjan and Ryan chose to make this film. They have done a great job, and I was really happy to be part of this project."

'Devi' is the story of nine oppressed women, from different strata of society, living a small room, faced with the dilemma of sharing their space and stories in a country all too used to tragedy and pain.

Produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen's Electric Apples Entertainment, the short film has been written and directed by debutant Priyanka Banerjee for Large Short Films. (ANI)

