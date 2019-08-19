Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan

First look of Amitabh Bachchan from 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' out!

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachhan is back with a bang as the first look of the legendary actor from his upcoming film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' was unveiled on Monday.
The first glimpse of the 'Cheeni Kum' actor looks mysterious and wary at the same time. The film's name is written on the bottom of the poster featuring Bollywood's 'Shehenshah' like a hermit with grey locks and beard. He also sports a long 'tika' on his forehead.
The backdrop looks dark while a red flag has been placed alongside the film's name at the bottom.
Sharing the first look of the poster, Indian trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote, "Amitabh Bachchan... Teaser of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy to be launched on 20 Aug 2019 in #Mumbai... #SyeRaa #SyeRaaTeaser #WarriorsOfSyeRaa."


Apart from the first look, Taran noted that the teaser of the film is scheduled to be released on August 20.
The movie is set 10 years prior to India's first war of independence, which took place in 1857. The story is about Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who led a revolt against the British. (ANI)

