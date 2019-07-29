First look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera from 'KGF: Chapter 2' out!

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday, the actor's fans were treated with his first look from the upcoming film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.
The upcoming sequel will feature Sanjay as Adheera. 'KGF: Chapter 2' will mark Dutt's foray into South Indian cinema.
The first look of the 'Sadak' actor from the upcoming flick was revealed on Twitter on Monday. Indian trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the character poster on his Twitter handle, writing, "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT... Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in KGF: Chapter2."
As expected, the first look poster of Sanjay's character from the upcoming film is as deadly as it can get. Going by the poster, it looks like the 'Munna Bhai' actor is going to be the scene-stealer of 'KGF: Chapter 2'. He will be reportedly seen playing the antagonist in the movie.
A few months back, the sequel went on floors and while it was speculated that the makers have approached Sanjay and Raveena Tandon for a special role, nothing was confirmed.
A couple of days ago, the makers of 'KGF: Chapter 2' dropped a poster teasing the first look of the character Adheera while building anticipation around the film.
One of the most successful films of last year was 'KGF: Chapter 1' starring Yash. The movie that released alongside Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero', performed remarkably well at the box office.
Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay).
Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first installment of the film was also directed by Neel. The upcoming film will release in multiple languages.
Sanjay was last seen in the period drama 'Kalank', alongside Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan. He will next appear in Mahesh Bhatt's comeback directorial 'Sadak 2' and Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Panipat'. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:51 IST
