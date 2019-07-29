First look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera from 'KGF: Chapter 2' out!

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:08 IST

It's a wrap for Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo'

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' is one of the most awaited films of this year. And you will soon be able to witness the dynamic duo in theatres as the team has wrapped up the shoot of the film.