Sanjay Dutt's first look from 'KGF: Chapter 2', Image courtesy: Instagram
Sanjay Dutt's first look from 'KGF: Chapter 2', Image courtesy: Instagram

First look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera from 'KGF: Chapter 2' out!

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:51 IST

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday, the actor's fans were treated with his first look from the upcoming film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.
The upcoming sequel will feature Sanjay as Adheera. 'KGF: Chapter 2' will mark Dutt's foray into South Indian cinema.
The first look of the 'Sadak' actor from the upcoming flick was revealed on Twitter on Monday. Indian trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the character poster on his Twitter handle, writing, "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT... Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in KGF: Chapter2."
As expected, the first look poster of Sanjay's character from the upcoming film is as deadly as it can get. Going by the poster, it looks like the 'Munna Bhai' actor is going to be the scene-stealer of 'KGF: Chapter 2'. He will be reportedly seen playing the antagonist in the movie.

A few months back, the sequel went on floors and while it was speculated that the makers have approached Sanjay and Raveena Tandon for a special role, nothing was confirmed.
A couple of days ago, the makers of 'KGF: Chapter 2' dropped a poster teasing the first look of the character Adheera while building anticipation around the film.
One of the most successful films of last year was 'KGF: Chapter 1' starring Yash. The movie that released alongside Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero', performed remarkably well at the box office.
Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay).
Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first installment of the film was also directed by Neel. The upcoming film will release in multiple languages.
Sanjay was last seen in the period drama 'Kalank', alongside Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan. He will next appear in Mahesh Bhatt's comeback directorial 'Sadak 2' and Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Panipat'. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:15 IST

Cardi B calls out Donald Trump over police brutality

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B, who never shies away from speaking her mind, slammed US President Donald Trump, accusing him of ignoring police brutality against people of colour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:35 IST

Kelly McGillis reveals she wasn't asked to star in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Kelly McGillis, who played Tom Cruise's love interest in the 1986 hit movie 'Top Gun', claimed that she wasn't asked to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:30 IST

Nick Cannon won't give pal Pete Davidson anymore dating advice

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Nick Cannon admitted that he will no longer offer his friend Pete Davidson dating advice.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:24 IST

Buckingham Palace: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry didn't issue...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Buckingham Palace has the down the rumours of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry personally issuing a list of rules to their neighbours requesting that no contact be made with them and their son Archie.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:03 IST

'Jabariya Jodi' gets new release date once again!

New Delhi (India) July 29 (ANI): The Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Jabariya Jodi,' which already faced multiple shifts in its release date has once again been pushed ahead by a week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:40 IST

Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite after 25 years

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger will join hands almost 25 years after their action-comedy classic 'True Lies' released.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:51 IST

Meghan Markle turns guest editor of British Vogue!

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Meghan Markle, who is a humanitarian and a former actor, added a new achievement to her resume - editor!

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:15 IST

Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa reunite as she wishes him an early...

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Television hit series 'Game of Thrones' co-star, Emilia Clarke reunited with Jason Momoa ahead of his 40th birthday, on August 1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:08 IST

It's a wrap for Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo'

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' is one of the most awaited films of this year. And you will soon be able to witness the dynamic duo in theatres as the team has wrapped up the shoot of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 09:20 IST

Cameron Boyce's mother calls him 'My Sunshine' in heartfelt tribute

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Days after the demise of popular Disney star Cameron Boyce, his mother, Libby Boyce, shared an adorable snapshot in his memory.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 09:07 IST

Jennifer Lopez stops concert to sing happy birthday to Alex Rodriguez

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez made sure that her fiance Alex Rodriguez had the most special birthday ever.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:45 IST

Here's why Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande fans think collaboration...

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande fans are convinced that both will soon be collaborating for an upcoming project.

Read More
iocl