First look out of 'Doosra', upcoming sports drama by 'Delhi Belly' director Abhinay Deo

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:51 IST

Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aryan to star in Dostana sequel

New Delhi (India), Jun 27 (ANI): 'Dostana2' has finally entered the pipeline with Karan Johar announcing the lead cast of the film. The second installment of the 2008 comedy-drama will star Kartik Aryan, Janhvi Kapoor and a "suitable boy", whose name is yet to be revealed.