New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Director Abhinay Deo, who has given unique and acclaimed films such as 'Delhi Belly' and 'Blackmail,' has now picked up another distinctive subject for his upcoming spots drama 'Doosra', which is about India's historic one-day match victory against England in 2002, which remains memorable for cricket fans for Sourav Ganguly's celebratory antics.
The poster of the movie showcases the famous shirt-swirling celebration of then cricket captian Ganguly at the Lord's balcony after India won the match.
With 'India's other freedom struggle' written below the name of the movie, the monochromatic poster also features its leading lady standing inside of a wooden window.
Other than Ganguly the poster also features cricketers Rahul Dravid, V. V. S. Laxman, Harbhajan Singh and Rajeev Shukla.
Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the poster of 'Doosra' on his Instagram handle.
"From the director of #DelhiBelly and #Blackmail... Abhinay Deo comes up with a sports drama... First look poster of #Doosra... Stars Plabita Borthakur and Ankur Vikal... Chicago-based Masha and Rohan Sajdeh are Executive Producers... #DoosraTrailer out tomorrow. #DoosraPoster," he wrote alongside the poster.
The flick stars 'Lipstick under my burkha' famed Plabita Borthakur and 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Ankur Vikal in the lead roles.
The film whose release date has not been revealed yet, is executively produced by Rohan Sajdeh and Masha Sajdeh. (ANI)
First look out of 'Doosra', upcoming sports drama by 'Delhi Belly' director Abhinay Deo
ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:47 IST
