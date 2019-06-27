‘Doosra’ poster, Image Courtesy : Instagram
‘Doosra’ poster, Image Courtesy : Instagram

First look out of 'Doosra', upcoming sports drama by 'Delhi Belly' director Abhinay Deo

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:47 IST

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Director Abhinay Deo, who has given unique and acclaimed films such as 'Delhi Belly' and 'Blackmail,' has now picked up another distinctive subject for his upcoming spots drama 'Doosra', which is about India's historic one-day match victory against England in 2002, which remains memorable for cricket fans for Sourav Ganguly's celebratory antics.
The poster of the movie showcases the famous shirt-swirling celebration of then cricket captian Ganguly at the Lord's balcony after India won the match.
With 'India's other freedom struggle' written below the name of the movie, the monochromatic poster also features its leading lady standing inside of a wooden window.
Other than Ganguly the poster also features cricketers Rahul Dravid, V. V. S. Laxman, Harbhajan Singh and Rajeev Shukla.
Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the poster of 'Doosra' on his Instagram handle.
"From the director of #DelhiBelly and #Blackmail... Abhinay Deo comes up with a sports drama... First look poster of #Doosra... Stars Plabita Borthakur and Ankur Vikal... Chicago-based Masha and Rohan Sajdeh are Executive Producers... #DoosraTrailer out tomorrow. #DoosraPoster," he wrote alongside the poster.

The flick stars 'Lipstick under my burkha' famed Plabita Borthakur and 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Ankur Vikal in the lead roles.
The film whose release date has not been revealed yet, is executively produced by Rohan Sajdeh and Masha Sajdeh. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:08 IST

Ashton Kutcher reunites with former stepdaughter Rumer Willis on drinks

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): No bad blood what so ever. Ashton Kutcher and his former stepdaughter Rumer Willis recently reunited for drinks at a bar in Los Angeles

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:55 IST

Ariana Grande celebrates 26th birthday with '7 Rings' inspired cake

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): She sees it, she likes it, she wants it, she gets it! Ariana Grande celebrated her 26th Birthday with a beautiful '7 Rings'-themed cake.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:19 IST

Sanjay Dutt shares a video for #DrugFreeIndia

New Delhi (India), Jun 27 (ANI): Sanjay Dutt's struggle with drug addiction is not a hidden reality. From fighting the addiction to emerging victorious, the actor has been open about it all.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:15 IST

'Bharat' crosses 200 Cr mark, director Ali Abbas Zafar expresses...

New Delhi (India), Jun 27 (ANI): Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is ringing in the success of his Salman Khan starrer period drama 'Bharat', said he enjoys making "paisa vasool" films.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 11:54 IST

Britney Spears' father sues blogger for false allegations

Washington D.C [USA], June 27 (ANI): Britney Spears who has been going through a lot of personal turmoil recently is now caught up in another controversy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 11:01 IST

Here's what 'scared the crap out of' 'Annabelle' actor Madison Iseman

Washington D.C [USA], June 27 (ANI): Madison Iseman, who is all set to feature in 'Annabelle Comes Home' revealed there were moments during the shoot that left the cast and crew of horror film terrified.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:53 IST

Jonathan Kadin to produce Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella'

Washington D.C [USA], June 27 (ANI): Producer Jonathan Kadin first independent project after leaving Sony will be the Camila Cabello starrer 'Cinderella.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:51 IST

Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aryan to star in Dostana sequel

New Delhi (India), Jun 27 (ANI): 'Dostana2' has finally entered the pipeline with Karan Johar announcing the lead cast of the film. The second installment of the 2008 comedy-drama will star Kartik Aryan, Janhvi Kapoor and a "suitable boy", whose name is yet to be revealed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 00:38 IST

Malaika's birthday post for Arjun is all about 'love'

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): A bit tad late for the occasion of Arjun Kapoor's birthday but Malaika Arora made it up with her latest post.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:51 IST

'Game of Thrones' reunion sneak peek is the cutest thing you...

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): After a remarkable eight-year-long journey, the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' left behind an undeniable legacy. From months of anticipation and excitement to being shocked and sad with unexpected deaths, the show gave its fans a world full of emoti

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:42 IST

Here's how Prince William would react if his kids were gay

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Prince William said that it would be "absolutely fine" by him if any of his three children came out as gay or lesbian.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:15 IST

Music video of Cardi B' s latest single 'Press' out now

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): American pop star Cardi B just dropped in the fiery music video of her latest song 'Press' on YouTube.

Read More
iocl