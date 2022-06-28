First look poster of horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi unveiled the first look poster and release date of their horror comedy, 'Phone Bhoot'.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the actors captioned, "PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you."



In the picture, the trio of Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant could be seen in a quirky avatar. Katrina sported a chic bang haircut, and gestured to come forward, while a pink flame burned on her finger. Meanwhile, 'Gehraiyaan' star Siddhant could be seen with an all-smiles face as if amused and Ishaan seemed to be somewhat frightened, acing the nerdy look by wearing 'Harry Potter' lookalike glasses. The three actors wore the same sea-green coloured jumpsuit having red borders.

The poster also revealed actors Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Surender Thakur and Nidhi Bisht in ghost avatars in the background while an ancient device with strange symbols, was placed in the middle. Several bottles having the pink flare also floated all around the poster, exuding a mysterious vibe.



The words, 'A bhayank comedy' was etched at the top of the poster while a cartoon figure of a ghost peeked out from the middle.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, 'Phone Bhoot' is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. The horror-comedy has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. With its elements of fun and horror, the film is slated to hit the theartres on October 7 this year.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif shared some 'behind-the-scenes' pictures with her co-stars Ishaan and Siddhant, having fun at the sets.

On the work front, Katrina has quite a few films in her hand. Apart from 'Phone Bhoot', she will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3' and with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Siddhant will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' opposite Ananya Panday and Ishaan has 'Pippa' up for release, alongside Mrunal Thakur. (ANI)

