Look poster of the film, image courtesy, Instagram
Look poster of the film, image courtesy, Instagram

First look poster of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bhoot: Part One' out

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:09 IST

New Delhi(India), Jun 10 (ANI): After impressing the fans with his stellar performance in the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Vicky Kaushal is all set to leave you haunted with his upcoming film 'Bhoot: Part One.'
Vicky who has always managed to steal the limelight with his chocolaty looks and killer smile is going to give you goosebumps this time with his horrifying looks in the upcoming film.
The makers of the film released the first spine-chilling look poster of the film where the 'Manmarziyan' actor is looking extremely spooky. The 31-year-old is seen peeping out of a broken window of a ship with a face full of bruises. Covering the face of the actor was a fearsome hand with long nails which will leave you in terror.
Vicky shared the first look poster on his Twitter and wrote, "nothing haunts you more than reality. Presenting #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. In cinemas 15th November 2019."

The horrifying roller coaster also stars Bhumi Pednekar who will be seen for the first time sharing screen space with Vicky. The film marks the directorial debut of Bhanu Pratap Singh.
An excited Bhumi posted a series of tweets and wrote, "Sinking my teeth into this special role in this very special film as my friend and brother Bhanu Pratap Singh marks his debut with Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship. In cinemas 15th November 2019" In another tweet, she wrote "Extremely excited for this one guys."

The film, which is slated to hit the theatres on November 15 this year, is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.
On Saturday, Karan Johar posted a cryptic message on his Instagram where he piqued the curiosity of his fans by a posting a picture which read, " Film announcement on Monday! STAY TUNED!"

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in 'Bala' and 'Saand Ki Aankh' alongside Taapsee Pannu. Vicky, on the other hand, is working in a film called 'Sardar Udham Singh.' (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:05 IST

Demi Lovato switched to energy drink and water after rehab

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Singer Demi Lovato celebrated Pride Month at a club. Maintaining her hard-earned sobriety post-rehab, the singer partied with energy drink and water.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:33 IST

Steven Spielberg writing horror series that can only be watched at night

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Steven Spielberg is scripting a horror web series that people will only be able to see when their phone knows it is dark outside.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:21 IST

Nelofar Sheikh becomes first Kashmiri woman to act in International film

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Surrounded by criticism and discouragement, Nelofar Sheikh proved that dreams do come true and became the first Kashmiri woman to be a part of an International film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:26 IST

'Dark Phoenix' has worst opening in X-Men history at U.S. box office

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Falling short of expectations, Sophie Turner starrer 'Dark Phoenix' failed to catch fire at the box office. The film had the worst opening in the history of X-Men films.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:48 IST

Priyanka Chopra shares emotional post on Father's death anniversary

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Six years ago, Priyanka Chopra lost her father, Ashok Chopra, to cancer. The actor on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to her father on his death anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:30 IST

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger share first wedding picture

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): After exchanging rings earlier this year, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have finally got hitched!

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:34 IST

Jenelle Evans shares family video amid custody battle

Washington DC [USA], June 9 (ANI): Jenelle Evans on Saturday posted a throwback family video on her YouTube page remembering some good old days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:04 IST

Wendy Williams' son no closer to reconciling with father

Washington D.C. [USA], June 9 (ANI): Television host Wendy Williams' husband and TV producer Kevin Hunter is no closer to reconciling with their son Kevin Hunter Jr after the scuffle between the two.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:00 IST

Wishes pour in from family on Kanye West's 42nd birthday

Washington DC [USA], June 9 (ANI): As Kanye West turns 42, wishes poured in from his family members who flooded the social media with their best wishes for the birthday boy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:20 IST

Ashley Tisdale demands apology from Kevin Smith for damaging her car

Washington DC [USA], June 9 (ANI): Hollywood actor Ashley Tisdale demanded an apology from American screenwriter and filmmaker Kevin Smith who accidentally damaged her car in a minor collision.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:15 IST

Wishes pour in as Sonam turns 34 today

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): As actor Sonam Kapoor turned a year older today, many Bollywood celebrities including her husband and father showered their love, wishes and blessings on the actor.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:40 IST

National Best Friends Day: Nick Jonas, Hugh Jackman wish their 'buddies'

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): Singer Nick Jonas along with actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman celebrated the 'National Best Friends Day' remembering and dedicating the day to their best buddies.

Read More
iocl