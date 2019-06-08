First song from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' will be out on June 10

Poster of 'Article 15' (Image courtesy: Instagram)
New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): After escalating the curiosity of fans with a gripping trailer, the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' are all set to release the first song -- 'ShuruKareinKya' -- on June 10.
The teaser of the angry rap song is out, which portrays the 'Vicky Donor' actor to call for action to ensure that justice prevails.
The video opens with two bodies hanging from a tree and proceeds to Ayushmann asking about the whereabouts of the third missing girl from the officers in his team and why they have not taken any action in the case.
In the teaser, fans can have a glimpse of Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in the role of cops along with Sayani Gupta, who is essaying the character of the villager.
Ayushmann uploaded the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "Farq laana hai toh.. kaam ShuruKareinKya? Song launching on June 10. Article15 in cinemas on June 28th."


The song seems to be sung by Slow Cheetah, Deepa Unnikrishnan (Dee MC), Kaam Bhaari and Spit Fire as the actor has tagged them in his post.
The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.
The trailer of the film, which was released some time back, narrated the hard-hitting tale of the honour killing and the feckless attitude of the police department in dealing with the matters.
After piquing the curiosity, the trailer hints at the culprits who belong to an ashram of 'high-caste Brahmins.' Ayushmann, who turns out to be a Brahmin himself, questions his fellow policemen about their castes and gets angry.
Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the stellar cast of the film.
The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, is slated to hit the theatres on June 28. (ANI)

