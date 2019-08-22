First song from Sunny Deol's film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' released

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The song 'Ho Jaa Awara' from the upcoming movie 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass' featuring Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba has finally released today.

Sunny Deol, who is directing the film, shared the link of the soothing song on his Twitter account. "A song that will make you want to set yourself free! Enjoy the break-free spirit with #HoJaaAwara, the first song from #PalPalDilKePaas!," he wrote.



Today, when the track got released, Sunny also put a story on his Instagram account saying, "Song out now."

The soothing song features the debutants Karan and Sahher, wandering here and there amid the mountains and rivers to break free the happy soul within them.

The number is composed by Sachet Parampara and written by Siddharth and Garima. Ash King and Monali Thakur have lent their voice in the song.

The song garnered nearly 40 thousand views in just one hour and is sure to make way to your playlist.

Ahead of its release, the 'Ghayal' actor had shared a picture on his Twitter and wrote, "A song that celebrates limitless love and the break-free spirit within us. #HoJaaAwara, first song from #PalPalDilKePaas will be out tomorrow! Stay tuned."

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' borrows its name from Dharmendra's famous song from 1973 hit film 'Blackmail'. (ANI)