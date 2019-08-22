Sahher Bambba & Karan Deol Image courtesy: Twitter
Sahher Bambba & Karan Deol Image courtesy: Twitter

First song from Sunny Deol's film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' released

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The song 'Ho Jaa Awara' from the upcoming movie 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass' featuring Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba has finally released today.
Sunny Deol, who is directing the film, shared the link of the soothing song on his Twitter account. "A song that will make you want to set yourself free! Enjoy the break-free spirit with #HoJaaAwara, the first song from #PalPalDilKePaas!," he wrote.


Today, when the track got released, Sunny also put a story on his Instagram account saying, "Song out now."
The soothing song features the debutants Karan and Sahher, wandering here and there amid the mountains and rivers to break free the happy soul within them.
The number is composed by Sachet Parampara and written by Siddharth and Garima. Ash King and Monali Thakur have lent their voice in the song.
The song garnered nearly 40 thousand views in just one hour and is sure to make way to your playlist.
Ahead of its release, the 'Ghayal' actor had shared a picture on his Twitter and wrote, "A song that celebrates limitless love and the break-free spirit within us. #HoJaaAwara, first song from #PalPalDilKePaas will be out tomorrow! Stay tuned."
'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' borrows its name from Dharmendra's famous song from 1973 hit film 'Blackmail'. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:28 IST

'Truly good representative of India': Ayushmann backs Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has termed Priyanka Chopra "a very good representative of India" after her tweet praising the Indian Army caused ripples in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:58 IST

Gerard Butler all praise for Morgan Freeman's stunts in 'Angel...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Gerard Butler's upcoming release 'Angel Has Fallen' is about a lot of stunts and the actor is full of praises for his co-star Morgan Freeman.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:55 IST

As Liam Hemsworth files for divorce, Miley Cyrus 'disappointed'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Since Liam Hemsworth has now filed for divorce, it seems to be the end of his relationship with Miley Cyrus.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:06 IST

Damon Herriman says playing Charles Manson in two films was 'coincidence'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Actor Damon Herriman left no stone unturned in giving fans loaded entertainment this summer, by playing California cult leader Charles Manson in two projects.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:02 IST

Chris Pratt starrer 'Ghost Draft' adds Theo Von to cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Chris Pratt-starrer sci-fi thriller 'Ghost Draft' has boarded comedian Theo Von to its cast.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:58 IST

Akshay Kumar fourth on Forbes' highest-paid actors' list

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Akshay Kumar has given quite a number of box office hits which not only made him a bankable star but also ensured his entry to the 2019 Forbes' highest-paid actors' list.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:04 IST

Here's Ranveer Singh proving 'it's all good in the hood'

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): If you had a bad day or are dealing with one, here's Ranveer Singh proving that "it's all good in the hood".

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:57 IST

Taylor Swift plans to re-record old songs following Scooter...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Following her controversy with music manager Scooter Braun, Taylor Swift is planning to re-record her old tracks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:52 IST

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at 2019 VMAs

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will now be seen heating up the stage with their romance at the VMA.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:45 IST

Dwayne Johnson leads Forbes' highest-paid actors list, Akshay...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson has added another feather to his cap by emerging as the highest-paid actor on the 2019 Forbes' list.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:13 IST

Quentin Tarantino to soon become a father!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his actor-singer wife Daniella Pick are going to be welcome their first child soon!

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:08 IST

Peter Fonda was 'ultimate movie star': Toni Basil

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Co-actor of the two-time Oscar-nominee Peter Fonda who died at the age of 79 after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer has all the good things to say about him.

Read More
iocl