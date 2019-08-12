Poster of the Film, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Poster of the Film, Image Courtesy: Instagram

First weekend report: 'Jabariya Jodi' mints Rs. 11 crore

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:31 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's latest release 'Jabariya Jodi,' which opened to decent reviews, performed ordinarily in its first weekend.
The film brings back the jolly duo of Parineeti and Sidharth five years after they first won hearts with ' Hasee Toh Phasee ' and managed to rake in a total of Rs. 11 crore in its opening weekend.
'Jabariya Jodi' which had a lukewarm opening of Rs 3.15 crore on Saturday, as per Box Office India, will be facing further competition with 'Batla House,' 'One upon a time in Hollywood' and 'Mission Mangal' which will release on August 15.
The flick is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in the Indian state of Bihar. It is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh and had hit the screens on 9 August. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:26 IST

Teen Choice Awards 2019: Here's the full list of winners

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 12 (ANI): The Teen Choice Awards were handed out on Sunday night in Hermosa Beach, California.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:08 IST

'The Lion King' is unstoppable, crosses Rs. 150 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): 'The Lion King' is continuing its winning streak at the box-office! The film, which opened to decent reviews, is performing remarkably well and has crossed Rs. 150 crore mark.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:41 IST

Taylor Swift receives Icon Award at 2019 Teen Choice Awards;...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift received the inaugural Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards and after accepting the honour, the artist announced a new song.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:37 IST

Teen Choice Awards: Taylor Swift talks about 'Gender Inequality'...

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 12 (ANI): American pop-star Taylor Swift who won the first-ever 'Icon Award' at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday spoke about gender inequality and gave advice to her young fans while accepting the award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:19 IST

Popular television actor files complaint against second husband...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A popular television star has filed a complaint at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali against her second husband for allegedly abusing her daughter by making obscene comments and showing indecent pictures in his mobile since October 2017.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:03 IST

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas likes her 'natural' looks,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Nick Jonas has nothing but love and admiration for his wife Priyanka Chopra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:50 IST

BTS announces extended "hiatus" for much-needed "rest, relaxation"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): South Korean boy band BTS announced that they are taking a much-needed break to focus on "rest and relaxation" and hope to return "refreshed and recharged."

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:25 IST

Hrithik Roshan unveils another power-packed poster of 'WAR'

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): After giving a visual treat to fans with the 'WAR' teaser, Bollywood's heartthrob Hrithik Roshan unveiled another intriguing poster of the film on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:54 IST

Lady Gaga to fund 162 classrooms following mass shootings

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga wants to help people by giving back to the communities who were devastated following the recent mass shootings.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:37 IST

B-town stars extend Eid wishes to fans

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): As the nation is celebrating Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid, with great religious zeal and fervour, the B-town extended their warm greetings to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:59 IST

'Coolie No. 1' remake's first look features Varun, Sara's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): On the occasion of Sara Ali Khan's birthday, Varun Dhawan treated their fans with the first look posters from the upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' remake and we can't get over the duo's crackling chemistry!

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:58 IST

Kacey Musgraves denies liking Kid Rock's tweet dissing Taylor Swift

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): After singer Kid Rock slammed Taylor Swift with a sexist comment on her political activism, singer Kacey Musgraves came under fire for liking his misogynist missive.

Read More
iocl