First weekend report: 'Jabariya Jodi' mints Rs. 11 crore

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's latest release 'Jabariya Jodi,' which opened to decent reviews, performed ordinarily in its first weekend.

The film brings back the jolly duo of Parineeti and Sidharth five years after they first won hearts with ' Hasee Toh Phasee ' and managed to rake in a total of Rs. 11 crore in its opening weekend.

'Jabariya Jodi' which had a lukewarm opening of Rs 3.15 crore on Saturday, as per Box Office India, will be facing further competition with 'Batla House,' 'One upon a time in Hollywood' and 'Mission Mangal' which will release on August 15.

The flick is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in the Indian state of Bihar. It is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh and had hit the screens on 9 August. (ANI)

