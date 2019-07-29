Poster of 'Judgementall Hai Kya', Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of 'Judgementall Hai Kya', Image courtesy: Instagram

First-weekend report: 'Judgementall Hai Kya' mints Rs. 19.25 crore

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:03 IST

New Delhi (India) July 29 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's latest release 'Judgementall Hai Kya', which opened to good reviews, performed remarkably well in its first weekend.
The film, which brings back the dynamic duo of Kangana and Rajkummar, six years after first winning a million hearts with 'Queen', managed to rake in a total of Rs. 19.25 crore in its opening weekend.
After a lukewarm opening of Rs. 4.5 crore on Friday, the film saw an increase in the numbers and minted Rs. 7 crore on Saturday. The movie recorded similar numbers on Sunday, earning Rs. 7.75 crore approximately, as per Box Office India.
According to Box Office India, the psychological thriller showed a solid growth on Saturday and Sunday and its arc is being compared to that of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' which opened at 4.79 crore and went on to collect Rs 19.84 crore over its first weekend. However, 'Article 15' opened during the World Cup that probably affected its business.
Surrounded by a number of controversies, 'Judgementall Hai Kya' had an opening lower than Kangana's directorial debut 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', which earned Rs 8.75 crore on its first day.
'Judgementall Hai Kya' is about two murder suspects - Kangana as Bobby and Rajkummar as Keshav.
While Bobby is a dubbing artist suffering from acute psychosis, a mental disorder, Keshav is the new tenant, who she gets attracted to. But Keshav is married to Rima (Amyra Dastur), who is murdered, and Bobby is convinced that Keshav is behind it.
The film received rave reviews from critics and going by the box office numbers, it is being liked by the moviegoers too.
Helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi, 'Judgementall Hai Kya' is a psychological thriller-black comedy. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also features Jimmy Shergill in a pivotal role and had hit the theatres on July 26, this year. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:06 IST

'The Lion King' roars at box office, crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29(ANI): The 'Lion King' is roaring at the box office and has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:04 IST

Wondering about Arjun Kapoor's new tattoo? Here's what it means!

New Delhi (India) July 29 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk, Arjun Kapoor just got inked for the second time and its reason is straight out of his heart.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:58 IST

'Kabir Singh' continues its winning streak, crosses Rs 275 cr mark

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor's latest outing 'Kabir Singh', co-starring Kiara Advani refuses to slow even after a month of its release. The film is riding high on success and has crossed Rs 275 crore mark.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:37 IST

Historical monuments bowl over Evangeline Lilly during her India visit

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): A Marvel superhero is currently in India! Well, not the character but an actor who plays the part. American actor Evangeline Lilly, who is popular for playing the role of Wasp in the 'Avengers' movie series, is currently in India and is enjoying her stay in the nation

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:58 IST

Christina Milian reveals she's pregnant!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Congratulations are in order for American actor-singer Christina Milian and her boyfriend Matt Pokora!

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:15 IST

Cardi B calls out Donald Trump over police brutality

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B, who never shies away from speaking her mind, slammed US President Donald Trump, accusing him of ignoring police brutality against people of colour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:35 IST

Kelly McGillis reveals she wasn't asked to star in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Kelly McGillis, who played Tom Cruise's love interest in the 1986 hit movie 'Top Gun', claimed that she wasn't asked to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:30 IST

Nick Cannon won't give pal Pete Davidson anymore dating advice

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Nick Cannon admitted that he will no longer offer his friend Pete Davidson dating advice.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:24 IST

Buckingham Palace: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry didn't issue...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Buckingham Palace has the down the rumours of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry personally issuing a list of rules to their neighbours requesting that no contact be made with them and their son Archie.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:03 IST

'Jabariya Jodi' gets new release date once again!

New Delhi (India) July 29 (ANI): The Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Jabariya Jodi,' which already faced multiple shifts in its release date has once again been pushed ahead by a week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:51 IST

First look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera from 'KGF: Chapter 2' out!

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday, the actor's fans were treated with his first look from the upcoming film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:40 IST

Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite after 25 years

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger will join hands almost 25 years after their action-comedy classic 'True Lies' released.

Read More
iocl