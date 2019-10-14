First weekend report: 'The Sky Is Pink' mints Rs. 10.70 crore

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:34 IST

Shahid Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of 'Jersey'

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is basking in the success of 'Kabir Singh', is all set to treat his fans with yet another Telugu remake. The star will be next seen in the Hindi version of the Telugu hit 'Jersey'.