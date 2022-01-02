Fitness is not about restriction: Milind Soman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, on Sunday, talked about the real meaning of fitness.

"Do we have to choose between triceps and jalebis ? No!!!!! Can have both ...fitness is not about restriction, it's about freedom, but as we all know, with freedom comes great responsibility," he wrote.

Alongside the brief note, Milind shared a few pictures. The image shows him flaunting his triceps. The other image features a piece of jalebi.







For the unversed, Milind welcomed 2022 by finishing his last long run of 2021. The supermodel with his wife Ankita and friends covered 110 km from Lathi to Sam in Jaisalmer. He also shared that his eight-year-long tradition of going on long runs is his way of ending the old year and welcoming the new one with a reaffirmation of his strength. (ANI)

